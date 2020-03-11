ACLU urging ICE to develop plan for prevention of coronavirus at detention centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California sent letters Wednesday to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — including officials in Bakersfield — saying a plan must be developed for the prevention and management of the new coronavirus at its detention centers.

The ACLU has asked for meetings with ICE officials to discuss how the agency is protecting the health of those in custody as well as those working in detention centers, it said in a news release.

The letters were sent to officials at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield and the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County.

“ICE has a narrow window to put in place a comprehensive emergency plan that protects people in its custody from COVID-19,” ACLU SoCal Staff Attorney Eva Bitran said in the release. “An outbreak inside a detention center would have devastating consequences.”

The letters say the following should be addressed in a plan: