‘Access Hollywood’ features Kern County Animal Services’ drive-thru pet adoptions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s efforts to care for sheltered animals during the coronavirus pandemic has gotten the attention of “Access Hollywood” naming animal services director Nick Cullen one if its “Heroes of the Day.”

The entertainment program featured the success of the program and its community response. As many as 300 people applied to take in animals at the shelter and more than 125 of them were fostered, KCAS said.

Watch the segment with Cullen featured Thursday evening on “Access Hollywood” above.

“Access Hollywood” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on KGET-TV 17.