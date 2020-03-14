Accelerated Urgent Care will offer coronavirus testing at Coffee Road location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Accelerated Urgent Care announced it will offer walk-in coronavirus testing at its Coffee and Stockdale location in Southwest Bakersfield.

This is a brand new, 10,000 square-foot facility in the same building as the Accelerated Urgent Care, but with a private entrance, as not to cross-contaminate with the urgent care facility on site.

The testing is being done at this location to keep potentially infected patients out of hospitals.

No other Accelerated Urgent Care locations will offer testing.

Testing is expected to begin early next week.

It will be covered by insurance, but patients will have a copay.

As of Friday evening, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County.