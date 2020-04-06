AARP releases new resource card designed for seniors to help them during COVID-19 outbreak

AARP, in partnership with the state, is releasing the California For All Resource Card, a one-stop information guide on COVID-19 designed for older adults.

The resource card is part of the state’s “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.” campaign, which urges all Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity by checking in on vulnerable neighbors with a call, a text, or a “physically distanced” knock on the door.

The resource card provides information on where seniors can find community resources, how to avoid scams and fraud as well as how they can stay safe at home and get care-giving support if they need it.

“With the large volume of information currently bombarding all of us, AARP wanted to provide to its 3.3 million California members and their families a single, trustworthy resource with clear guidance on where to get the most up-to-date information on COVID-19,” said AARP California State Director Nancy McPherson.

In addition to the physical card, AARP said it is providing a digital, printable version to local governments, businesses, non-profit organizations and faith-based organizations across the state.

It is also working with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Aging to distribute it to Californians of all ages, with an emphasis on individuals who are 50 and older.

The card is available online to download here. Individuals and organizations can also request an electronic copy by emailing CAAARP@aarp.org.