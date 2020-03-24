A look at essential vs non-essential businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On most weekdays at 1 p.m., the Rancho Grande restaurant on Coffee Road is usually bustling with diners. But on Monday, the Mexican food establishment was empty.

The reason: Rancho Grande is doing take-out only to help combat COVID-19. Manager Daniel Avalos said the decision to go take-out only was made when the governor said all dine-in businesses are deemed non-essential, whereas take-out and delivery food businesses are essential.

Avalon said his restaurant now conducts delivered and curbside pickup and ordering, but he added transitioning to take-out only has been tough.

“Obviously, the sales are not there,” Avalos said. “We’re doing it for some of the employees that need a little big of cash flow, and also for the community. We have a lot of regulars that come and do take-outs.”

In addition to dine-in, the governor deemed the following businesses as non-essential:

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events

Convention Centers

Many of these types of businesses in Bakersfield have obeyed the orders, including the 24th Street Cafe and “the BLVD!.”

Still, there are businesses which are allowed to stay fully open.

Under the governor’s orders,they the following are deemed essential:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Grocery and convenience stores

Food banks

Take-out and delivery services

Banks

Laundromats.

As for whether the city plans to enforce who can and cannot stay open, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said it would not be a priority.

“As noted in the governor’s comments, this enforcement is largely by goodwill, voluntary, and social pressures,” he said, adding “Our police will focus first on priority calls the same way they have been. The police have a critical safety role in this community and we’re going to focus on that priority first.”

Meantime, Avalos said his business will keep operating while following orders.

“We’re staying open for now unless the state or Kern County makes us close,” he said “We’ll follow direction.”