A local student adjusts to life online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Wednesday, the school district’s around Kern County closed their doors to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus.

These schools made the indefinite transition to online education, leaving thousands of local families with little time to adjust to this massive change in their children’s lives.

15-year-old Isabel Valenzuela is one of these students. The Golden Valley High School sophomore is doing her school work online for the foreseeable future.

“I actually started last night and I am just trying to get ahead,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is one of 190-thousand children in Kern County facing this new-normal.

“I was not excited because I like to have social interaction”, said Valenzuela.

Her mother, Kari, believes the best way to handle this new reality is keeping Isabel organized outside the classroom.

“One of her teachers made a set schedule for them,” said her mother. “They gave her some packets to bring home and some workbooks.”

The high school sophomore also wants to make sure she stays connected with her friends, even during this time of social distancing.

“I like to have social interaction,” said Valenzuela. “I think schoolwise we will do fine with homeschooling, but a lot of kids feed off of that social interaction.”