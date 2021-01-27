93-year-old Bakersfield woman receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 93-year-old Bakersfield woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and her family hopes it’ll be the first step for her to getting back to things she loves to do.

Mercedes Murillo has Alzheimer’s disease and recieved her first vaccine shot Wednesday at Omni Healthcare. Her daughter says it’s been difficult during the pandemic with everything shut down and them being stuck at home.

“Having the first vaccination is going to be a really big relief especially for us for family to be able to come and visit with masks and protection but it’ll be nice to be able to get a little bit closer now,” Murillo’s daughter, Karol Hoffman said. “She MURILLO wants to go dancing.”

Hoffman said the family did a lot of research and say the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the downsides.