84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home with 39 COVID-19 cases after employees don’t show up

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTLA) — Dozens of residents have been evacuated from a Riverside nursing home with nearly 40 reported novel coronavirus cases after employees at the facility failed to show up to care for patients on two consecutive days, health officials said Wednesday.

A total of 84 residents are being moved from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to other health care locations across the county, according to a news release from the Riverside County Public Health Department.

Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational and registered nurses to the 90-bed facility, located at 8133 Magnolia Ave., after only one of 13 certified nursing assistants went to work, officials said.

“Staffing demands, however, require the patients be moved today,” the release stated.

The facility had 39 known COVID-19 cases, including 34 among its residents. No tests results are pending.

Health officials noted that the county prioritizes investigations into nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities because of the “high risk” of serious illness posed by outbreaks.

Such facilities can be challenging due to residents’ ages and health conditions, and the close quarters they share, according to the release.

The skilled nursing facilities that receive the influx of residents will undergo standard coronavirus containment measures, like preventing staff from working at other nursing homes, not admitting new patients and isolating those who are sick.

Additionally, all employees will have to use personal protective equipment.

As of Wednesday morning, Riverside County has seen more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, with 28 deaths and 67 recoveries reported.