BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are now eight employees of prisons in Kern County who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

To date, four employees at Wasco State Prison, two at North Kern State Prison in Delano and two at the California City Correctional Facility have tested positive, officials said.

One inmate at North Kern State Prison also tested positive.