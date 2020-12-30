6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,024 new cases reported Wednesday in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,024 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths in the county.

Those figures bring the county’s total to 68,316 cases and 510 deaths. Public health officials say 20,367 residents have recovered and 13,139 are presumed recovered. There are 33,996 people isolating at home.

A total of 269,039 tests have come back negative, and 744 tests are pending, according to officials. There are 41,996 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 8,122 cases among those under 18, a total of 12,214 cases in those 50 to 64 and 5,940 cases among those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.