41 have tested positive for coronavirus in Kern: Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Numbers updated late Friday afternoon show a total of 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kern County.

Public health officials have tested 1,777 people. There have been 765 negative results, and 971 results are pending, according to the county’s public health website.

One person has died. A family friend identified the victim as 48-year-old Susie Garcia of Delano.

Also Friday, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital reported a second person has tested positive for the virus among samples that were collected at the hospital.

“We had expected this,” said Jim Suver, president/CEO of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in a news release. “Yesterday we released the news of our first confirmed case of the coronavirus, today we release news of the second and we expect to see more as community transmission or spread is likely occurring in Kern County.”

