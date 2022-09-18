BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,871 additional cases on Sept. 15.

A total of 2,535 Kern County residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials have reported a total of 284,494 COVID-19 cases.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, officials report a total of 53,284 post-vaccine cases of COVID-19. Still, the vast majority of cases remain in people who are unvaccinated against the disease. About 11% of cases are among people who have been vaccinated and just over 72% of cases are among people who have not been vaccinated.

Officials said 491,967 residents have been fully vaccinated, and there are 428,684 unvaccinated residents.

As of Sept. 15, 58 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County, according to state data.

Beginning the week of Sept. 12, health officials will update data on COVID-19 in Kern County once a week on Thursdays. Officials said the change is in line with the state’s health department’s data reporting dates.

You can view the full data set from Kern County Public Health at this link.

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including people who have received the first two doses of the vaccine and a booster. You can now get a bivalent booster that can provide protection against the original COVID-19 virus and its omicron variant.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to set a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you.

Residents may contact Kern County Public Health at 661-321-300 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.