288 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, five deaths, public health officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Public Health says there are currently 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and five deaths.

Public health and social services officials are working with other healthcare providers to protect patients and residents at long-term care and adult and senior facilities, according to a California Department of Public Health release sent out Saturday evening.

“This includes the recommendation to limit and discourage non-essential visitation to prevent the introduction of the virus into these locations,” the release says

A total of 105 confirmed cases have been found in people 65 or older, according to CDPH.

Of California’s cases, 24 are related to federal repatriation flights and another 65 are also travel-related, according to the release. Sixty-three cases resulted from person-to-person contact and 70 from community transmission. The remaining 66 are under investigation.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County.