BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 24th Street Cafe in Downtown Bakersfield says it has temporarily closed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A sign posted to its doors says it closed Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The sign did not say when they anticipate when the restaurant would reopen but said they hope to be back “real soon.”

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended restaurants cut back on seating and to focus on providing take out and delivery orders.