23 Kern County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to new state data

There are 23 Kern County residents that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services has released hospital data on patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, 2,509 people had been hospitalized as of Sunday, with Kern County ranking 16th in the state.

The only other Valley counties to rank higher were Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, which ranked 13th and 11th, respectively. Los Angeles County had far and above the most hospitalizations at 1,094, nearly half of total hospitalizations for the state.