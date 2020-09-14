2021 World Ag Expo canceled due to COVID-19

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The organizers of the World Ag Expo have announced that next year’s event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2021 World Ag Expo was scheduled for Feb. 9-11. For the first time in its 52-year history, a live expo will not take place at the International Agri-Center. The decision has been made early to provide exhibitors, attendees, volunteers and other stakeholders time to adjust their plans.

“After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the state of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” said International Agri-Center CEO Jerry Sinift.

The 2022 World Ag Expo has already been scheduled for February 8-10.