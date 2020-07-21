2020 Kern County Fair canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Kern County fair has been canceled, the fair board announced at Monday evening’s board meeting.

The vote comes after the board held several emergency meetings in the spring and early summer regarding the fair’s finances; despite efforts to keep the annual family-friendly event scheduled for Sept. 23 – Oct.4, board members said they felt they had no choice but to cancel the fair given the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Kern County and around the state.

Annual fairs in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and San Mateo have also been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, board members stressed the importance of having a plan B in the event the traditional Kern County fair will not be able to take place. Finance Chair Lucas Espericueta asked fellow members to consider a fair that would not include traditional rides, but instead would feature concerts, animals, and concessions.

Revenues for the fair, per Espericueta, are crucial given that they help fund Future Farmers of America students, the maintenance of the fairgrounds property, local small businesses, and non-profit organizations.