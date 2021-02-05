1st COVID-19 pediatric death reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials Friday reported the first local pediatric fatality from COVID-19 with the death of a 10-year-old boy.

The boy had underlying medical conditions, according to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. He was among the 39 new deaths tied the virus reported on Friday.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this child,” Wooten said in a news release. “This boy’s death is a somber reminder that this pandemic impacts everyone in our community, regardless of their age, and we must do everything we can to protect each other and slow the spread of the virus.”

To date, the county has reported more than 244,000 COVID-19 infections and 2,777 deaths.

Wooten is urging residents to continue to take precautions, including washing hands, social distancing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated whenever possible.