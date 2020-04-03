17 News tips for working from home

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- A new normal now, one where we work from home and rarely leave the house. At 17 News, we are practicing social distancing and having to produce, report, anchor and everything else behind the scenes all form our house. lets take a look to see how we make it work.

We have all found that working from homes does have its perks..

But, we’ve also fallen victim to the flexibility of working from home, just like everyone else.

This is a work in progress for all of us in these uncharted waters.

For the news business, its not a 9-5 job, its all day everyday and we need to cover whatever is happening. But, if we need to go out, we’re making sure we’re protected and limiting our time outside.

We don’t know how much longer we will have to live this way, but we can all do our part to make sure we are staying safe, healthy and staying indoors so we can go back to our daily lives hopefully very soon.