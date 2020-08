BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health reported 17 new deaths from the coronavirus Friday morning, as well as 107 more cases.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 273 deaths and 28,961 cases, plus 10 non-resident cases. The department said 11,242 residents have recovered from the virus.

There have been 136,139 negative tests, according to Public Health officials. and 927 tests were pending.