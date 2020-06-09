12 more sectors reopen in Kern County: gyms, bars, and more

California is moving further into Phase 3, reopening 12 more sectors.

The full list includes many recreational activities.

In Kern County, you can go camping if you want, and your kids can go to summer day camp.

Schools will start back up this fall.

You can now dine in at many restaurants or get a drink in a bar.

Your local gym might be reopening soon.

Movies are allowed back for filming in Kern.

Professional sports will be back on TV, just without an audience.

And more is opening up for tourism and fun, like hotels, casinos, museums, and sites like bowling alleys and arcades.

Hair salons and barber shops have been open locally for a few weeks, also part of Phase 3.

“For those of you wondering, well what businesses are not open? The state has not allowed nail salons to re-open. I get calls from tattoo shops in Kern County. You may not open,” said Kern Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Alsop.

He added, “movie theaters cannot open yet, and things like laser tag, karaoke. Even though bars are open, you can go sit at a bar, if you’re going to go out for a night of dancing at a nightclub establishment, that is currently not allowed.”

He clarified, “even though pro sports are allowed in there is guidance for pro sports, without an audience, there’s no guidance, no directive on youth sports.”

Many of the guidelines for reopening these businesses is similar, like scheduling time slots, enforcing social distancing, encouraging masks, and taking temperatures regularly.

“Under the guidance that has been provided by the state, when they comply with that guidance, there is a relatively low risk of transmission of COVID-19 as they are implementing many protective measures,” said Kern Public Health’s Brynn Carrigan.

Though 12 new sectors are reopening, Kern has been seeing an increased number of new COVID cases each day.

About a month ago, our daily average was 30. Now it’s about 50.

It’s unclear if this number will increase with recent protests.

“One of the most contributing factors to this is the additional testing that we’ve implemented now allowing those that are asymptomatic to be tested,” Carrigan said.

One of the state’s measures to determine reopening is having fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

In Kern’s case, this means fewer than 225. The county currently fails this test with 896 cases in the past 2 weeks.

“There could be repercussions for Kern County should our community not take this seriously and not implement these preventative measures,” Carrigan said.