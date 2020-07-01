110 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days at the California Correctional Institute

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The California Correctional Institute has had 110 positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the last 14 days, according to the CDCR website. One inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was released.

Additionally, 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nine have returned to work.

There have been a total of 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tehachapi and 30 of those people have recovered, according to Kern County Public Health. Tehachapi has a population of 34,271, which includes inmates, but it is unclear whether or not inmate COVID-19 cases are counted by Kern Public Health.

We have reached out to Kern County Public Health and they are looking into the discrepancy.