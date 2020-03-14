11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of cases there to 53, public health officials said Saturday.

Of the new cases, two have identified sources of exposure, two were exposed during recent travel, four had close contact with a confirmed case and three are pending more investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director. “Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers.”

Officials said social distancing is the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.