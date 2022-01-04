10 omicron cases reported in Kern County, state strike teams arriving for possible surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Omicron has reached Kern County.

Ten confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant were reported Tuesday by county Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan. She told county supervisors state strike teams will arrive next week to prepare for a possible surge in overall COVID-19 cases.

Three strike teams, each composed of six registered nurses, six licensed vocational nurses and six paramedics, will arrive Monday and remain through February, Carrigan said. They will assist in the emergency rooms of three hospitals.

Also, two state staff teams have expanded regular and ICU capacity at Kern Medical and Adventist Health Bakersfield and Delano, she said. They have provided an additional 25 ICU and 15 regular hospital beds.

Looking at the state’s coronavirus model, Carrigan said, a surge in cases is expected to peak in March, with a worst-case scenario of 986 cases March 4 and 716 hospitalizations March 11.