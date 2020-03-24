1 new COVID-19 case reported in Tulare County, total 17

Breaking News
by: John Parmer

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Public Health Department announced one new case of positive COVID-19 tests in the county, bringing the total to 17.

According to health officials, 12 cases are travelers, two-person to person, three unknown or under investigation and one hundred and 35 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

12 – Travelers

2 – Person to Person/Contact

3 – Unknown/Under Investigation

135 – Under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

