0 new Covid-related deaths, 124 new cases reported Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department Monday reported no new Covid-related deaths in the Golden Empire, but 124 new cases were announced.

“What we have noticed in our contact tracing is that we do have a number of people who identify non-household contacts of people who are in close contact with [others] outside of their homes. ” said Kim Hernandez, Kern County Public Health’s lead epidemiologist. “So we know that people are gathering,” she continued.

In total, about 73,000 Kern residents have tested for Covid, according to County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. Of those, about 66,000, or 92 percent tested negative, and 5,369 tested positive, Alsop stated.

Of the positive cases, roughly 96 percent are either fully recovered or recovering at home while 123 residents, or two percent of those who tested positive, are currently in hospitals.

Kern’s four percent positivity rate meets the state’s eight percent goal, but the Golden Empire fails to meet the state threshold for the following category: The percentage increase of hospitalized patients over a three day period.

The hospitialization rate in Kern has increased 18 percent over the last three days. The state’s target is 10 percent; The figures could impact how long some businesses in Kern remain closed.

“It’s entirely possible this will get extended even further than the next three weeks depending on how we are doing in each of those categories, how we are doing as a community, as a region, as a state on flattening the curve and managing the spread of this virus,” Alsop said.

The greater community, per Alsop, is adhering to the guidelines, and the county will continue to educate and reinforce the state’s guidelines, he concluded.