Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

(NBC News) The new coronavirus that’s sickened more than 42,000 people in China finally has an official name: COVID-19. It stands for the coronavirus disease that was discovered in 2019.

The World Health Organization announced the official name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, or an individual or group of people,” WHO’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a call with reporters.

He added, it’s also easy to pronounce.