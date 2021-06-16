Code 9 Project offers resources for first responders, veterans with PTSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June marks Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and one non-profit is looking to spread the word about resources available for first responders and military veterans struggling with PTSD.

The Code 9 Project says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health and has exacerbated the rates and severity of PTSD. The group’s founder and CEO, Brandielee Baker, a PTSD survivor herself, wants those suffering from PTSD to know they are not alone.

Baker said a very close family member died in 2010 and had PTSD.

“At that time, PTSD wasn’t spoken about. It wasn’t any near a topic that is looked at the way that it is now,” she said. “We still have such a long way to go, but the bottom line is if you serve your country and serve your community, it shouldn’t be at the expense of your quality of life.”

If you know someone who is suffering from PTSD, you can find resources to help at The Code 9 Project’s website.