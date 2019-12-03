Clinic offers free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local clinic is working to get people tested for HIV this week.

World AIDS Day was recognized Sunday, and Clinica Sierra Vista offered free testing for people who normally can’t afford it.

The clinic says there may be more than 200 people in Kern County who live with the disease and don’t know it. They say getting the right care can help people with HIV live healthy lives.

Cinica Sierra Vista’s infectuous disease clinic is open Monday through Friday.

Kern Public Health also offers rapid HIV testing. Call Kern Public Health at 321-3000.