UPDATE: Ching Yen back open after closure due to cockroach infestation

Health
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Ching Yen is now back open, according to Kern County Public Health.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ching Yen restaurant was closed by health inspectors who found cockroaches throughout the kitchen area, including a live roach on a plate of dumplings, according to Kern Public Health officials.

The closure happened Sept. 29 at the restaurant on Columbus Street, west of Haley Street and south of University Avenue.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the inspection report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News