Best sunscreen, allergy remedies, and other top “over the counter guide” items

HOUSTON (KIAH) Sunscreen is trending right now. It’s among the items in an annual report called the “Over-the-Counter Guide“ that lists the top products pharmacists recommend.
Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter . . .
1. Headaches . . . Tylenol. Yes, they recommend it over Advil.
2. For allergies . . . Claritin. And for kids, Children’s Claritin.
3. The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.
4. The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.
5. For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym that comes in an orange box. And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.
6. If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.
7. The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.
8. The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.
9. The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel.
10. The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.