BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital as of April 3 was no longer requiring masks to be worn by patients, visitors and health care staff.

It’s now up to each person to decide whether to wear a mask, according to a hospital news release. The move comes as the state Department of Public Health and Human Services plans on May 13 to end the public health emergency issued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these past three years the staff at Bakersfield Heart Hospital has been eager to do their part to help protect our patients and themselves by staying home and testing when sick, receiving treatment when positive, masking to slow the spread of the virus, and getting vaccinated and boosted,” according to the release. Barring further orders, the new policy will remain in effect, it said.