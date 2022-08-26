The Medical Board of California accuses Dr. Carlos A. Alvarez of repeated negligent acts in connection with two patients.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents.

One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, “was on one of the most dangerous combinations of controlled medications, and was likely unaware of the risks,” according to the accusation filed by the Medical Board of California.

Dr. Carlos A. Alvarez is accused of repeated negligent acts, unprofessional conduct and inadequate recordkeeping, according to medical board documents. A hearing is requested to determine whether the board will take action that could include revoking or suspending Alvarez’s license or placing him on probation.

The allegation of unprofessional conduct stems from Alvarez failing to offer a prescription for Narcan to the patients despite them being prescribed an opioid and a depressant, according to the accusation.

Alvarez told Telemundo Valle Central he denies the allegations and is confident his actions were legal. He said he treats every patient according to their individual needs.

The doctor has previously been disciplined by the board, placed on 35 months’ probation in 2017 following accusations of gross negligence for “incomplete and illegible recordkeeping and deficient patient care.”

In the most recent accusation, filed earlier this year, the board describes care Alvarez provided to two patients from August 2015 to December 2021.

One of the patients, a woman who was 71 in 2015, had been seeing Alvarez for years for treatment of chronic back pain, anxiety/depression, breathing difficulties, insomnia and bladder cancer, according to the documents. She was prescribed multiple medications, including hydrocodone bitartate-acetaminophen, a combination of an opioid pain reliever and non-opioid pain reliever used to treat moderate to severe pain.

The accusation says no formal history of the woman’s back pain was documented over the nearly 5 1/2-year period in question, and her level of functioning was not clearly documented.

“Notes in (the woman’s) chart regarding pain often contradicted the information entered in the corresponding table of vital signs,” according to the accusation. “In addition, physical findings were very sparse, with comments such as ‘back tenderness’ or ‘scoliosis’ often being the only entry.”

It goes on to say Alvarez failed to document discussions on the risks of taking multiple drugs. Staff discussed the risk of death with hyrodocone with the patient in 2019 but only because she became upset over getting a reduced dose, according to the accusation.

The other patient, a man who was 57 in 2015, saw Alvarez for treatment of diabetes, nerve damage related to diabetes, anxiety and high blood pressure. He was prescribed the opioid methadone to treat diabetic neuropathy and was seen monthly by Alvarez, according to the documents.

The extent of the patient’s neuropathy from 2015 to 2021 can’t be assessed, however, because of scarce documentation, the accusation says.

“(The man’s) complaints of pain were occasionally reported, but the severity of the pain and its effect on his functioning were not assessed,” according to the documents.

As with the other patient, the accusation says Alvarez didn’t document informed consent discussions while prescribing multiple drugs. Methadone used in the doses prescribed to the man placed him in a high-risk group, the documents say.

No date for a hearing on the accusation is listed on the medical board website.