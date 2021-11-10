Bakersfield, Delano Adventist Health receive ‘A’ safety grade

The Leapfrog Group gave both Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Delano an “A” safety grade rating for Fall of 2021.

This is the ninth consecutive time Adventist Health Bakersfield has received an “A” rating from the group

“Now, more than ever in history, our community is seeing the value and importance of safety and quality in

healthcare,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County Care Delivery. “The fact that Adventist Health Bakersfield has earned an ‘A’ grade for an incredible ninth time in a row speaks to our commitment and dedication to providing our patients with the best care possible.”

Adventist Health Delano has received an “A” rating for the second consecutive time from the group.

“We are proud to be a part of a large system of hospitals within Adventist Health that continues to focus on patient safety and achieve the best scores possible for the community we love,” says Butler. “The community of Delano and the patients we serve are safer because of our teamwork.”

The Leapfrog Group gives grades “A” through “F” to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures including reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections to name a few. The group’s goal is to give hospital ratings based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

Hospitals are given grades in the Fall and Spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Adventist Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To learn more about The Leapfrog Group, you can go to its website.