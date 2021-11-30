Adventist Health free childhood immunization schedule for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations throughout the month of December at multiple locations across Bakersfield.

Here is the list of dates and locations:

Walmart – Thursday, December 2nd

6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart – Monday, December 6th

4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, December 8th

100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. El Tejon Middle School– Thursday, December 9th

4337 Lebec Rd. Room #3, Lebec from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, December 13th

5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, December 15th

2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart Supercenter – Monday, December 20th

5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. La Hacienda Market– Tuesday, December 21st

315 James St. (parking lot), Shafter from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Life Church – Wednesday, December 22nd

Children under five require an appointment due to COVID-19 precaution, according to Adventist Health.

Vaccines will be free to those under the age of 18 and meet the following requirements:

No health insurance

Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)

American Indian or Native Alaskan

For more information call 661-869-6740.