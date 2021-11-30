Adventist Health free childhood immunization schedule for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations throughout the month of December at multiple locations across Bakersfield.
Here is the list of dates and locations:
- Walmart – Thursday, December 2nd
6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart – Monday, December 6th
4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
- Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, December 8th
100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- El Tejon Middle School– Thursday, December 9th
4337 Lebec Rd. Room #3, Lebec
from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, December 13th
5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
- Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, December 15th
2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield
from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter – Monday, December 20th
5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- La Hacienda Market– Tuesday, December 21st
315 James St. (parking lot), Shafter
from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- New Life Church – Wednesday, December 22nd
4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
Children under five require an appointment due to COVID-19 precaution, according to Adventist Health.
Vaccines will be free to those under the age of 18 and meet the following requirements:
- No health insurance
- Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)
- American Indian or Native Alaskan
For more information call 661-869-6740.