Adventist Health free childhood immunization schedule for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations throughout the month of December at multiple locations across Bakersfield.

Here is the list of dates and locations:

  • Walmart – Thursday, December 2nd
    6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Walmart – Monday, December 6th
    4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
  • Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, December 8th
    100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • El Tejon Middle School– Thursday, December 9th
    4337 Lebec Rd. Room #3, Lebec
    from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, December 13th
    5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
  • Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, December 15th
    2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield
    from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter – Monday, December 20th
    5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • La Hacienda Market– Tuesday, December 21st
    315 James St. (parking lot), Shafter
    from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • New Life Church – Wednesday, December 22nd
    4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield
    from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Children under five require an appointment due to COVID-19 precaution, according to Adventist Health.

Vaccines will be free to those under the age of 18 and meet the following requirements:

  • No health insurance
  • Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)
  • American Indian or Native Alaskan

For more information call 661-869-6740.

