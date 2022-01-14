Adventist Health brings mobile health clinics to rural communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In order to help serve the rural communities, Adventist Health Kern County has a mobile clinic that will come to you.

The mobile clinics will offer a wide range of services including general family practice, pediatric care, sports physicals, immunizations, behavior health, women’s health, and more.

Here are the locations and times of the mobile clinics in January:

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

306 Lockwood Ave., McFarland 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24:

306 Lockwood Ave., McFarland 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25:

306 Lockwood Ave., McFarland 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Grow Academy at 901 Nectarine Court, Arvin 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28:

The clinics will except Medicare, Medi-Cal, Kern Family, and most PPO insurance plans.

To schedule an appointment call primary care services at 661-637-8777.