BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department reported 14 human cases of West Nile virus in Kern County as of Monday.

Health officials say the virus survives when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird, and the virus can then pass on to mammals such as horses and humans.

The public health department reported 103 mosquito samples have been reported positive for West Nile virus.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Kern County was reported in 2004, according to health officials.