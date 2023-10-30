BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, and this weekend, the goal is to change that number to zero.

The annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk will be returning Saturday, Nov. 4 at California State University, Bakersfield, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Registration is free of charge, according to organizers.

Registration begins that morning at 7:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony set to be held at 8:15 a.m. The Kids Dash will be held at 8:45 a.m., with a 5k run and walk kicking off at 9 a.m. before the closing ceremony at 10:15 a.m.

Leonard Zasoski, Jr., a prostate cancer survivor and organizer of the event, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

For more information, visit the event’s website.