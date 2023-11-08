BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly segment to talk about some of the biggest issues facing Kern County.

During Wednesday’s interview, he discussed comments he made to the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce last month, where he stated “If you don’t have somebody to send, you don’t send someone.”

Youngblood attributed the sometimes lengthy response times primarily on the continued staffing-shortage for the agency. The hiring process can take quite a long time for those joining KCSO, and all the while, other personnel are still retiring and moving jobs at a normal rate, according to Youngblood.

He also discussed the local enforcement policies followed by his agency when it comes to cannabis dispensaries. One such bust in Rosamond in September led to the arrest of 17 people after KCSO raided seven pot dispensaries.

Youngblood discussed his personal opinion, as well as the way his agency plans to enforce changes that are coming in California which will increase restrictions around concealed carry weapon permits.