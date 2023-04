BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You will have an opportunity to help foster kids in Kern County while you squeeze in a workout.

Finn Green of Yoga Culture and the rest of the JC Squad from Stockdale Christian School and spokesperson from the Bakersfield Angels Kristin Cabalka joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what you can expect at tomorrow nights ‘Nonprofit Night’ event.

The fundraiser is happening Friday at Yoga Culture located at 2100 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.