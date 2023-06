BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local yoga studio Yoga Culture is hosting a monthly Puppy Yoga adoption event, according to organizers.

The Puppy Yoga adoption event is in partnership with the yoga studio and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Adoptions will be available onsite and a portion of the proceeds of each class will be donated to the animal care center.

The next Puppy Yoage class is scheduled for Saturday, June 3.

For more information, go to the Yoga Culture website.