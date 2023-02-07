BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owner of Wy Co. Threads, Wyatt Chambers, skipped class to join 17 News to talk about his clothing business.

Wyatt wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps and wasted no time starting his clothing brand which sells: beanies, jackets, hats and jeans.

According to Wyatt, his goal is to change up kids clothing styles that are commonly found on local clothing racks. His designs steer away from bright colors and instead, focuses more on tonal art and tone-on-tone designs.

Wy Co. Threads sources clothes from local Bakersfield businesses.

To take a look at his current collection, visit his Instagram page or visit his website.