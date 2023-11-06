BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of wreaths will be laid at soldiers’ tombstones at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, but the community’s help is needed to make it happen.

Wreaths Across America will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Dec. 16 to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves.

The organization also received approval from the National Cemetery Administration to place menorahs on the gravesites of the Jewish veterans.

Marylee Shrider, co-coordinator of the Wreaths Across America event, joined 17 News at Noon for an update on sponsorships, and how much help is needed for the organization to reach their goal. Watch the video in the player for more details.

