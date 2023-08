BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wreaths Across America is scheduled for Dec. 16 and organizers are asking for wreath sponsorships.

The Caring for America Chairperson Penny Martinez joined 17 News to talk about donations for this year’s Wreaths Across America.

Martinez says 3,585 wreaths have been sponsored, and 3,095 are still needed to reach the goal.

To sponsor a wreath, go to the Wreaths Across America website.