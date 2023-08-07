BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund will be holding the second annual “Local Flights and Bites” fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The fundraising event will be held at Lino’s Venue in downtown Bakersfield beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature five beer and appetizer stations, along with a whiskey tasting and live music, according to organizers.

Breweries joining the event include local breweries Lengthwise and Great Change, as well as Fresno-based Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.

Wendy Porter of the Wounded Heroes Fund joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.