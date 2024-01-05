BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wardrobe Stylist Josette Kouyomjian, owner of the local sustainable shop and styling studio Number46, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share tips on decluttering your closet with practicality and sustainability in mind.

The first thing to realize, Kouyomjian said, is that buying clothes, especially in excess, can be indicative of something deeper emotionally. On top of that, it can be easy to be mindless when purchasing items rather than keeping a mindset of intentionality for what hangs in your closet.

The Circular Fashion Advocate also spoke about fast fashion, underlining the importance of awareness and sustainability when purchasing clothing.

Kouyomjian has a free e-book available with more tips for organizing your wardrobe in a way that brings peace of mind, functionality and more creative self-expression.