BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The idea of “Dry January” began in 2012, but has since picked up popularity globally. Jennifer Woodward, a functional diagnostic nutritionist, joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about some of the benefits of cutting out alcohol, as well as some cocktail alternatives.

“The first benefit that people generally notice when they take away the alcohol is deeper sleep, and until you are sleeping well, you’re just not going to feel well.”

Cutting out the hard drinks can also give you increased energy levels, more joyfulness, better skin and reduced puffiness.

Holding a mocktail at a gathering doesn’t just provide a fun drink, but also reduces the social pressure of others asking why you’re choosing not to drink.

Woodward shared her favorite canned mocktails, available locally, as well as a recipe for a festive mocktail made by combining sparkling water, cranberry juice, orange juice, maple syrup and pomegranate juice, garnished with some fresh fruit.