BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With most kids home for the summer, the worst nightmare for any child is to face boredom. But is boredom really bad?

According to Kailan Carr, or “the quiet book queen,” an educator, entrepreneur and mother, boredom actually creates more space for children to be creative, learn necessary skills, and rest overstimulated brains.

Carr joined 17 News at Sunrise where she shared tips for encouraging your kids to learn to play independently as well as some ways to implement activities that allow your kids to make playtime their own.

