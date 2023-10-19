BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to fight against the form of cancer that claims the lives of 42,000 women in the United States every year and is diagnosed in one out of every eight women in the U.S.

Dr. Nicole Gordon, a breast oncologist surgeon at the AIS Cancer Center, joined 17 news at Sunrise to talk about the disease and how to know when you should get screened or have genetic testing performed.

She also spoke about a current study being conducted through the AIS Cancer Center that seeks to test circulating tumor DNA, allowing for early detection of tumor cells, which Dr. Gordon referred to as the “new frontier” in cancer research.

Although it’s never a bad idea to get screened, according to Dr. Gordon, when you begin these screenings can depend on your family history with breast cancer and even ovarian cancer.

Additionally, testing can be done to determine if you have genetic markers, that can increase your risk.

Dr. Gordon’s biggest takeaway for breast cancer screening?

“Do it.” she said, “At the very least a mammogram, and at the very least start it at 40, but if you’re someone who has a family history, 10 years before. But the truth is, if you really want to know when to start, come in and see us at the age of 25 and we’ll create a plan.”