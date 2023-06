BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.

Behavioral Health Integration Program Manager at Kern Medical Shahzad Chaudhry joined 17 News at Noon to shed some insight into the anxiety disorder and offer resources available in Kern.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from PTSD call 988 for help. The 24-hour lifeline is confidential and offers support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.